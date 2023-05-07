Duality Advisers LP Invests $474,000 in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after buying an additional 43,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 25,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

LOPE opened at $112.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.06. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.37 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

