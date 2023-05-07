Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,430 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 94,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

