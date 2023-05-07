Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,440 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,159,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 943,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,551,000 after acquiring an additional 330,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,284,000 after acquiring an additional 325,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $122.45 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

