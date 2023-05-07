Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,533 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 51,011 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,765 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $5,805,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,360 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after buying an additional 384,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $36.47 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

