Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $142.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.77 and a 200-day moving average of $149.86. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

