Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $665,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,529 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,471. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $232.78 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $244.92. The company has a market cap of $596.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.68 and a 200-day moving average of $157.63.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

