Dakota Wealth Management Buys 1,907 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $120.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.60, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.34 and its 200-day moving average is $113.42. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $126.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,442 shares of company stock worth $16,386,339. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also

