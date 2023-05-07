Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $80,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $212.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.33 and its 200 day moving average is $212.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The company had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $357,851.01. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $357,851.01. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,131,842. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.