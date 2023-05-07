Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $680,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VICI. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.92.

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

