Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in EQT were worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

