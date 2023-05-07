Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. GHE LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,355,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,903,000 after acquiring an additional 120,460 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,004 shares of company stock worth $3,223,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

TROW opened at $107.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.94.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.