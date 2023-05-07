Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Raymond James by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE RJF opened at $86.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.47. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RJF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.43.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

