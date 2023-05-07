Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,004 shares of company stock worth $3,223,514 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW opened at $107.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Stories

