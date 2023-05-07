Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stake Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $11,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,177,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,912,000 after acquiring an additional 459,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,523,000 after purchasing an additional 365,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $152.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $190.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 31.92%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.25%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

