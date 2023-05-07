Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $559,000 in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 391,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,408,000 after buying an additional 145,358 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,885,000 after buying an additional 57,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 182,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,358,000 after buying an additional 33,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.58.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

