Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 38 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 348.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Ferrari by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE stock opened at $296.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.50. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $297.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 18.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RACE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

About Ferrari

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.