Dakota Wealth Management Buys 52,700 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 371.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 95,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.0365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

