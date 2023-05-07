Dakota Wealth Management Buys 28,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

