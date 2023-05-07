Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $182,000 Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBD shares. Macquarie upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

