Boston Partners Purchases 46,877 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,877 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.62% of Sight Sciences worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 484.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $10.00 on Friday. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

Sight Sciences Profile

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 106.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

