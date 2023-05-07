Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 110.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,045 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.40% of Adecoagro worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Adecoagro by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 278,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 25,245 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 395,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 127,862 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,130,000 after buying an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter worth about $141,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro Stock Performance

AGRO opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $921.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.99. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Adecoagro Announces Dividend

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $371.62 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adecoagro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

Adecoagro Profile

(Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming, Sugar, Ethanol and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing and marketing of rice, production and sale of raw milk, and other dairy products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.