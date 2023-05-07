Boston Partners Purchases 58,196 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Boston Partners grew its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,196 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.14% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 0.6 %

Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend

NYSE:EQC opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $4.25 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

