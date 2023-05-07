Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in R. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ryder System by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter worth $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Ryder System by 42.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter worth $1,094,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on R. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $102.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Featured Articles

