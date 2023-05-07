Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires New Shares in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $435,000.

Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $178.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

