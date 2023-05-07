Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Position Raised by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.12% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.49. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

