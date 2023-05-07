Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys New Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IDV opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.