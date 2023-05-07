Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires New Holdings in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 605,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 191.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 195,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANIX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Anixa Biosciences Price Performance

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $3.91 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $120.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57.

(Get Rating)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.