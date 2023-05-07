Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $250,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6,965.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 76,831 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the period. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

NYSE:MQT opened at $10.20 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Stories

