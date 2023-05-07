Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New Investment in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 887,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,185,000 after buying an additional 425,717 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 775,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,248,000 after buying an additional 49,237 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 581.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 729,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after buying an additional 622,331 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 670,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,689,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 636,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,868,000 after buying an additional 52,277 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $58.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

