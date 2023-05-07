Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $264,000 Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 4.1 %

MRVL opened at $40.97 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.