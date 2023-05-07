Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 38,975 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,975 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,202,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.17. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.