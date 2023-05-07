Duality Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,949 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in M.D.C. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 9.12.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,271,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at $962,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,893 shares of company stock worth $7,091,773. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDC. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

