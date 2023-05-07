Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $203,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Truist Financial by 36.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Truist Financial by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Truist Financial
In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Truist Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
