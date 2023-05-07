Boston Partners Sells 61,361 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,361 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $35.52 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

