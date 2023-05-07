Boston Partners Sells 8,818 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,818 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.18% of Bel Fuse worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at $134,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BELFB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 27.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

