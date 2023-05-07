Boston Partners Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,486 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.53% of Momentive Global worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,669,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,612,000 after acquiring an additional 929,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,097,000 after purchasing an additional 625,091 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 71.8% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,964,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after acquiring an additional 36,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 2,767.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,745,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after buying an additional 2,649,873 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Momentive Global

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 6,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $60,097.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,037 shares in the company, valued at $13,431,342.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Momentive Global news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $36,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 6,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $60,097.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,431,342.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $314,613 over the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Momentive Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $122.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNTV. Craig Hallum cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.46 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

