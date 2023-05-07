Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Stake Raised by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,605 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.27% of Tronox worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tronox by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tronox

In other Tronox news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $455,311.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tronox news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $455,311.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,457,040.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,913.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,725 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tronox Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TROX stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

