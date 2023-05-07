Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,608 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.49% of Carriage Services worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 927,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSV shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carriage Services Stock Up 3.6 %

Carriage Services stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $410.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $44.52.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $93.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.