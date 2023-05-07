43,581 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,257 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,117,000 after purchasing an additional 157,566 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,943,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,632,000 after acquiring an additional 32,116 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,326,000 after acquiring an additional 266,599 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $132.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.27. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $160.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

