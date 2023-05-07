Boston Partners Acquires 35,564 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,564 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 872.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $48.91.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THS. StockNews.com started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

