Lincoln National Corp Invests $880,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after buying an additional 8,535,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 29.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 46.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roblox by 23.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,510 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 69.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,102,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,270 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Roblox Price Performance
Shares of RBLX opened at $35.05 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.
Insider Transactions at Roblox
In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,087,127.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,961,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,353 in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Barclays lifted their target price on Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
