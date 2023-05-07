Boston Partners Makes New $6.61 Million Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,607,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.08% of Catalent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 125.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTLT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Catalent from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

Catalent Stock Down 3.0 %

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $115.33.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

