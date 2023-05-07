Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Decreased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,001,408,000 after purchasing an additional 286,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,023,993,000 after purchasing an additional 186,843 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,614,000 after purchasing an additional 64,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA opened at $295.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 98.82% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.