Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,620 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

