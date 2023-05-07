Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ALL opened at $115.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.15.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.