Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,896 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $23.08.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

