First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of FV stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

