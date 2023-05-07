Lincoln National Corp Acquires 195 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $206.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.35. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $178.51 and a 1-year high of $210.10.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.