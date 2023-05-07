Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 322.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,131 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 42.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

EJAN stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.50.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

