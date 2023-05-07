Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,701,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after buying an additional 668,247 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,006.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 350,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after buying an additional 318,831 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after buying an additional 296,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271,137 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average is $73.84.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

